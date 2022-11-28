On Day 48 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, all you have to do is look at this cool photo of the President in waiting, Waziri Atiku Abubakar. Wouldn’t you want your President to be this suave? This is not a PDAPC President. This is not a man with fake statistics. This is Atiku!

Nobody is perfect. And we do not expect perfection from anybody. But at least we expect coherence from our leaders. Because if they are not coherent, we can’t understand them. And if we can’t understand them, we can’t follow them. PDPAPC, APV, Bulaba, and Niger Delta State, are examples of incoherence that leads to insurrection.

And a leader needs honesty in order to inspire harmony. But where you lie that you brought a company that employed 60% of Anambra people, or you played football with those you did not meet in school, or that Tinubu is sending out anti Igbo WhatsApp messages, you can’t inspire harmony.

With Atiku, Nigeria has a leader who is coherent and whose honesty inspires harmony.

This is one of the many reasons for which I invite you to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

