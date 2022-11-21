A youth group in Nigeria under the aegis of Atiku Youth Wing with a determination to prevail on young Nigerians to join their quest to deliver Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 Presidential election has inaugurated its National Executives body and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter in Abuja, as part of fulfilling readiness towards the forth coming general election.

This was made known in a statement released by the Director General of the group Hon. Rowland Odih and National Secretary of Chille Iember Latifah in Abuja, where he noted that the group is waxing stronger in readiness for the mass mobilization of young Nigerians towards ensuring that the Waziri Adamawa is inaugurated President of Nigeria come 29th May 2023.

Odih noted that “The body is a political voluntary group controlled by the capacity D.G. Hon.Rowland Odih with over 7 Million membership made up of of vibrant youths across the 36 States of Nigeria and FCT with strong commitment of supporting Alh. Atiku Abubakar and other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) across the country and ensuring that they win next general elections.

He noted that, “The inauguration was attended by Hon. Dimeji Fabiyi Member of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council who represented Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the erstwhile Director of Atiku Support Group, Mrs. Mariam Atiku Abubakar, who was ably represented by

Arabo Mohammed, among other notable personalities who came to grace the occasion.

Speaking at the event Hon. Dimeji Fabiyi, noted that he is excited to be part of the ceremony and acknowledged the sustained commitments of the Director General of the Atiku Youth Wing Comrade Rowland Odih, who he tagged a man of capacity that took the risk of making the presence of Alh. Atiku Abubakar felt in Benue State and beyond.

He said Comrade Rowland Odih has displayed his long standing commitment to PDP as a party member and today he is still standing strong and continues to provide quality leadership to teeming youths of Nigeria.

Fabiyi drew the attention of those present to the passion that His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have for the youth in Nigeria.

He noted that Our Principal loves the youths, that’s why he is giving 40% affirmation of his cabinet to the Nigerian Youths and Women because he wants a country where our youth can compete and partner with foreign countries in terms of education, science and technology and every aspects of the economy.

He tasked Nigerian youths to take their campaign to the grassroots on one on one contact on the street within their neighborhoods and various communities informing them that the PDP has a better deal for Nigerians as the ruling party has nothing to offer the country and that is why they have been attacking the opposition party, without any practicable campaign presentation.

It is only Atiku that can restore Nigeria because he is the only Presidential candidate with national experience with a credible track record, who brought together an economy team of experts in building Nigeria as a former Vice President.

