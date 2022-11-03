With the dwindling situation of the Naira against the dollar which has seen the Naira exchanging almost at N850 against $1 the number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that Only the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubarkar can and will make the Naira rise in value against the Dollar.

Omokri made the statement via his social media account.

According to him, Atiku supports made-in-Nigerian production. He said if Nigerians buy goods and services produced in Nigeria instead of buying foreign goods, the value of Naira will improve. Therefore, the ex presidential aide said only Atiku stands as the best qualified candidate to make the Naira rise in value.

His statement reads thus:

“If you want the Naira to go up, then buy Innoson cars instead of Mercedes. Buy pap instead of Quaker Oats. Buy kunu instead of champagne. It is not rocket science.

You are there blaming Buhari. Meanwhile, almost everything in your Peter Obi’s Next Cash and Carry is imported. And you want Naira to rise?

It does not work like that. You keep insulting Atiku. if you recite the alphabet from A to Z, Atiku manufactures items in Nigeria that begins with almost every letter of the alphabet. What does your Obi produce here? Grammar! Grammar can’t increase the value of the Naira against the dollar!

Bola Tinubu is hardly better than Obi. Yes, he is wealthy. But what are the sources of his wealth? Other than the suspicion that it is the coffers of the Lagos State Government, nobody really knows. And such wealth without enterprise is what destroyed the economies of Zimbabwe and Venezuela.

If you want the Naira to rise in value against the dollar, vote the only candidate who actually manufactures goods and services in Nigeria, with Nigerian labour and capital. Vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 election and beyond.

On this Day 23 and 24 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Meanwhile, continuing on the Day 24 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, the number one bestselling author also said as follows:

“I read about the so called ‘shock’ of a senior government official on the Naira’s fall. Does the government buy Innoson cars? In the last 7 years of the All Progressives Congress, the Federal and State governments sorbet over $1.2 billion on foreign cars. How can our currency be strong when we buy abroad what can be produced locally?

Please research this. Under the Jonathan administration, the Federal Government had a policy of buying Innoson cars. A circular was issued to that effect and a policy and program monitoring team was sent out to ensure compliance. If you don’t patronise your products, your money will depreciate. Take our military uniform. Why must we import it? Everything our soldiers wear, including bullet proof, can be made in either Aba, Abakaliki, or Nnewi.

This is why Nigeria needs an Atiku presidency. He is the only candidate whose manifesto is heavy on made-in-Nigeria, because he is already into manufacturing in Nigeria and has been doing so for over 30 years. Atiku also urged Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s Silverbird Group to buy Innoson cars, which they religiously did and still do till today.

Unless Nigeria becomes a prosumer nation that consumes what she produces, there can be no hope for the Naira. Waziri Atiku is not an importer, like Peter Obi, who is the single largest individual importer in Nigeria.

According to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists’ Pandora Papers, Peter Obi corruptly repatriated money made in Nigeria to secret offshore accounts. It is actions of people like Obi that have collapsed the Naira. We need an Atiku, who has close to $1 billion invested in Nigeria.

Of all the major Presidential candidates, none is as financially invested in the Nigerian private sector economy as Waziri Atiku Abubakar, who employs more people that some state governments. Both Tinubu and Obi are more heavily invested abroad than in Nigeria.

It is for these and other reasons that I invite those who want the Naira to appreciate to vote a man who is already appreciating the Naira by his investments. Vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 election and beyond.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

