By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Command has arrested one Danladi Musa, who attempted to attack the convoy of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Disclosing this during a press conference, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya said the would-be attacker was nabbed along the Airport Road with stones, noting that the Command is doing everything possible to arrest other suspects.

Shatambaya, who debunked the news of the attack, noted that the PDP presidential rally was conducted peacefully with no incidence of attack for whatsoever.

His words: “I want to use this opportunity to inform the general public that the mischievous reports from the social media that Atiku’s convoy were attacked was a fake news.

“It is worthy to note that one Danladi Musa, who attempted to attack the convoy of Atiku along the Airport road was arrested by the police with stones as exhibit.

“I want to urge members of the general public that the suspect is with us, and the Command is doing everything possible to arrest other suspects”.

