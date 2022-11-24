Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said that if elected, his administration will set aside $10bn to create employment and boost small and medium-scale enterprises to help employment drive for youths and women in the country.

The former Nigerian vice president also carpeted the ruling APC over the insecurity in the country, saying President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling party have failed Nigerians.

Atiku, citing Kwara State as an example, also bemoaned the state of infrastructure decay in the country, saying the state connects both south and north but bad roads have hindered its growth and development.

Atiku said this at the PDP’s presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Earlier, in his speech, Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, said he was happy with what he had seen in Kwara.

Okowa, while making reference to the recently ended ASUU strike, said: “The PDP is ready to create employment and won’t allow our children stay eight month without going to school.”

He further assured that the “PDP will win in all six geo-political zone of the country,” adding that the party “will work with the people and rebuild Nigeria.”

Chairman of the peoples Democratic Party, Iyiorcha Ayu, said: “The PDP is one big United family, we are on our way back to victory. PDP has come back to rescue Nigeria and put it back on development track to rescue all families.”

“Don’t allow anyone to deceive, we are hungrier than we were in 2015. Bring out your voters card, come out en masse and vote all PDP candidates, especially Atiku in the general election,” he said.

Ayu later presented the PDP’s flag to Shuaibu Yema, the governorship candidate of the party.

On his part, the former president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, asked the party’s supporters to vote massively for all candidates of the party in next year’s election, saying the people can trust him and the party’s leadership.

He said: “ I stood and fought for democracy, APC came and lied to you and now you knw the difference. It is time for Nigerians, starting from Kwara to kick out APC.

“When PDP was in power exchange rate was 200 naira to the dollar, and now it is 800 naira. We are all tired,” he told the crowd.

“Atiku loves Kwara since the days of my father, other candidates don’t love you, they merely want to exploit you,” Saraki told the crowd.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal in his remarks thanked the Kwara PDP for a warm welcome and urged the people to vote massively for Atiku in next year’s election.

RELATED NEWS