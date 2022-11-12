… reaffirms commitment to women, youth empowerment

…says 2023 election a referendum on the failures of APC



By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has reaffirmed his earlier commitment to an increase in policies and actions to promote empowerment for women if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer made this commitment during the unveiling of the strategic communications brand of his presidential campaign in Abuja, on Friday.

The event, which was attended by members of his campaign, as well as members from the private sector as well as the Abuja business community.

Others who were present at the event also included the Vice Presidential candidate and the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Atiku, while responding to questions from the audience during the event, he said, “if we are serious about increased prosperity, then we must increase empowerment of women.”

He further explained that the Recovery Nigeria message must be taken to the women and youths.

The former Vice President further said, “If we are to recover Nigeria from its current mess that the APC has put us through, then we must begin that recovery from the demography that is most hit by the failure of the APC, which are the women and youth.

“The records are there to compare the performance of the PDP and the APC and the upcoming election should be a referendum on the performance of the APC.

“Nigerians have had a taste of the two parties, and I am not saying this for myself, but we should be proud of the records that the PDP offered.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Strategic Communications for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Bashorun Dele Momodu, said that the Recovery Nigeria messaging is a reflection of the current pains that the country is passing through.

He said, “Nigeria, currently is going through hard times. We have taken time to evaluate the challenges facing the country and the plan to rescue and restore Nigeria by the PDP.

“That evaluation gave birth to our Recovery Nigeria messaging, because it includes not just the diagnostics of where we are, but the prescriptions of the antidotes to the challenges.”

RELATED NEWS