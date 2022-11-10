…describes APC as Tinubu’s party

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has predicted the collapse of the All Progressives Congress after the 2023 general elections.

Atiku said this during the inauguration of the PDP Youth Campaign Council, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The PDP candidate said, “To be honest PDP is the only political party, APC is not a political party, it is an alliance between the CPC and Tinubu’s party, and we have seen how alliances in this country has disappeared over night.

“I don’t think APC would survive after this election, we are going to vote them out and by the time we vote them out, they will be dead.”

He described the PDP as the only true and longest surviving political party in Nigeria noting that members especially youths should be proud of their membership.

Atiku said, “We are 25 years now, so we have succeeded in laying the foundation for a sustained Democracy in our country.

“You have a legacy to be proud of by being a member of this political party. Let me therefore charge you with the responsibility of making sure that you carry the message of the PDP to the nooks and crannies of the country. “

Speaking directly to members of the council, the candidate said, “Let me congratulate to the members of the PDP Youth Campaign Youth Council for being inaugurated today.

“PDP is making history in the sense that we are the first political party in the country to inaugurate a youth Council.

“But this is not a surprise because we are the oldest political party in the history of Nigeria, since the creation of Nigeria, there have never been a political party as old as PDP. “

He equally said, “fundamentally, the message of Sustained democracy, this democracy some of us fought for it, all our lives.

“Many of us have sacrificed our lives and today you have a freedom of speech, movement, and freedom of everything simply because some of us have sacrificed our lives to make sure there is democracy in this country.

“This is the fundamental message we are expecting you to take to all the nooks and crannies of your Constituency.

“The youth council is another step to further enthroned democracy, sustain democracy in our country through our own political parties. Therefore I charge you to mobilize all Nigerians in particular PDP supporters.

“Let me tell you, no matter your background PDP will give you the opportunity to be anything you want to become in life. Because my five program I sat down by myself to write it, I did not give it to any professor or Doctor to write it for me.“

Speaking on his five point agenda for the rescue Nigeria Project, he said “If you study those points from National Unity to security, to education, you will find out that they seamlessly inter connect with each other.

“Therefore, I want assure you that no matter your background PDP will help you to achieve your aspirations in this country. Even if Atiku goes another Atiku will come.

“The members here are representative of the youths across the country who are in millions, who are the most voters in this country, you have a responsibility and it is not a small one.

“ Each and every one of you should go back to your state, local Government, wards and polling units and mobilize the youths. Give them hope that all is not lost.

“APC has dashed the hope of Nigerians in the last seven years and we do not expect that they will be any change in the next five to six months.

“We expect you to go back to your Constituency and take this job seriously, it is about your future, the future of your children, family and the future of the country.“

Earlier, the Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, said the choice of members of the council was a pointer to the fact that the future of youths under the incoming PDP administration is assured.

According to him, the Nigeria we’ve experienced in the last seven years is not the Nigeria we wish for. The future is not bleak if only we can make the right choice.”

Also speaking during the occasion, Suleiman Kadede, urged his colleagues to take the message down to the nooks and crannies of the country because the election will be held at the grassroots. He promised that the youths were ready to deliver on their mandate.

RELATED NEWS