John Alechenu, Abuja

A Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the quest to unify Nigerians will receive a boost when the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, are voted into office come 2023.

He said the All Progressives Congress-led administration has over the last seven years destroyed the unity in diversity that was one of the nation’s major pillars.

Aniagwu said this while responding to questions on a TVC political Programme, “Political Stand Point”, monitored in Abuja, on Saturday.

He explained that an Atiku-led presidency will ensure peace and unity among the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria to ensure an all inclusive human and infrastructural development.

Aniagwu said, “The Atiku-Okowa ticket intends to bring back Nigerians together in unity because in the last seven and half years the All Progressives Congress APC, has mismanaged our diversity in this country.

“We are glad that our party is determined to unify all Nigerians, our purpose of moving in one direction is not just to win election, its also meant to bring back Nigerians together.

“This is very imperative because in the last seven and half years, our diversity has received a very dirty blow and the bruises are very very visible across the length and breadth of this country.

“This is because of the mismanagement of our diversity in this country. Nigerians must understand that in unity and diversity we are able to come together.

“Just as it is said in our old national anthem, ‘though tongue ad tribe may differ but in brotherhood we stand’ the Atiku-Okowa ticket will bring back that brotherhood among Nigerians.”

RELATED NEWS