A Frontline Politician in Delta state who is also a Special Assistant to the Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth and Community development, Hon David Odeli has said Nigeria will recover her lost glory if the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa emerged as President and Vice president of the country by 2023.

Odeli disclose this to Newsmen in Benin, Edo State yesterday, noting that the combination of the duo holds a lot of prospects for Nigeria.

He said the duo are tested and trusted, and also brimming with a lot of exciting policies and programmes that can rapidly lift the people out of poverty and also restore the country’s lost glory.

The grassroots politician urged citizens to make sure they vote massively for the Atiku/Okowa joint ticket as a way of guaranteeing that Nigeria is rescued from the hands of these vultures in power.

The University of Benin trained political scientist and security consultant also stated that the duo of Atiku and Okowa possess the requisite democratic credentials to rescue the Nigerian state and restore the much cherished good old days when Nigerians could afford to sleep in their homes at night with both eyes closed.

Odeli accused the APC government of doing nothing to abate the rising spate of insecurity, the rescue of the devalued local currency, hyperinflation, and the dearth of infrastructure.

“it is obvious even to the blind that the APC administration has failed woefully and the citizens are left with no other option than to vote the party out of power in 2023. “

On the reported power tussle between the present Delta State Governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the PDP vice presidential candidate and a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, Odeli said the matter is purely a “family affair” and that it is being resolved with the help of party elders and other stakeholders.

He described Chief Ibori as a “foremost national leader and a core party man”, adding there is no way Chief Ibori will destroy the house he and his political foot soldiers slaved to build and made invisible and unbeatable in the state.

Commenting on the internal strife between the party and five of its governors, otherwise referred to as the G5, Odeli expressed hope in the ability of the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanism to settle the rift in the shortest possible time.

In particular, Odeli said he is hopeful that Nigerians will elect the duo of Atiku and Okowa in the 2023 election

