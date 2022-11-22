By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has implored the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa to wade into the crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party with a view to resolving the issues.

This call was part of decisions reached after a meeting between the NWC and feuding Imo State PDP Stakeholders at the PDP National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the instance of the NWC, which was concerned about the brewing crisis in the State Chapter of the party. The meeting was also held to reposition the party for better electoral showings in the next election cycle.

It may be recalled that only recently, the composition of the newly constituted Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) at the state level became a source of conflict between party chieftains who accused the State Working Committee (SWC) of pandering to the whims of a particular Governorship aspirant.

Decisions reached by the NWC after the meeting include: that “the Presidential Candidate of the Party, HE Atiku Abubakar and his running-mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will wade into the crisis, with a view to resolving the matter and other contending issues comprehensively and amicably. “

Atiku is to meet with a few party stakeholders from the state, including Ex-Governor Emeka Ihedioha as well as the PDP National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, to soften the ground, Gov. Okowa will, thereafter, head a small panel that will reconcile all aggrieved parties and resolve all contending matters.

National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, made this public after a well-attended meeting, expressed regret over the loss of Imo to APC via a controversial Supreme Court judgement.

He stressed that all hands must be on deck to enable the party recover its mandate at the polls during the next election.

Ayu said, “Unity is crucial. And it’s only with unity that we can regain or recover Imo. And the route to that recovery is by winning the presidential election next February.

“ Once we win the presidency next year, you will need to work less for the governorship victory.

“So, return home, close ranks and get to work. Our strength is in our unity. After elections in February, the NWC will give Imo closer attention. For now, focus on winning the presidency. Don’t dissipate energies on what is trivial or far away. Together, we are stronger.”

He further said; “In Ekiti, we were disunited. And we lost. Disunity led to defeat. We had success in Osun because we were united. It’s the same thing in Imo. If we refuse to unite, we will have the Ekiti debacle. But if we unite now, the Osun experience awaits us.”

Earlier, speakers at the meeting expressed their grievances, but advised against allowing petty differences or personal ambitions to tear the party apart, and give the ruling APC undeserved longevity in the state.

Those who spoke at the meeting included: HE, Achike Udenwa (former Governor), HE Emeka Ihedioha (former Governor), Chief (Mrs.) Kema Chikwe (former Aviation Minister), Engr. Charles Ugwu (State PDP Chairman), Sen. Samuel Anyanwu (National Secretary), Chief Duru Ihioma (former State Chairman)Chief Uche Anyagocha (Senatorial Candidate), Chief Ray Emenma (State Secretary) and Hon. Chuma Nnaji, among others.

