Okowa and Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have pulled out of a town hall meeting organised for those in the race to rule Nigeria come 2023.

The development was made known in a tweet on Tuesday by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) news.

“Due to unavoidable conflicts, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party, will not be participating in The Candidates Presidential Town Hall Series,” the tweet read.

The presidential town hall series tagged ‘The Candidates,’ is organised by Daria Media in partnership with News Central, and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), among others.

Atiku had earlier this month, asked his running mate, Okowa, to represent him at the Presidential Town Hall Series – a programme organized by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in collaboration with ARISE Television.

