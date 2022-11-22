Atiku and Okowa

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday stormed the National Christian Centre Abuja to engage with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, as part of engagement with critical stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections.

Read also: I’ll wipe out B/Haram, revive businesses, Atiku promises Gombe voters

Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, were present along with the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and other chieftains of the party.

The meeting, which is the third leg of an interactive dialogue convened at the instance of the national leadership of the apex Christian body, is neither an endorsement or campaign programme, but a platform for CAN to rub minds with presidential candidates on issues of concern to Christians in the country.

Details later….

RELATED NEWS