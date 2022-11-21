Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that religion has always been among the determining factors political office seekers in Nigeria consider while vying for positions. He therefore noted that the country needs a president who will be just to all religions in the country.

According to him, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, stands the best candidate to be just to all religion in the country.

Pastor Omokri said this in a statement on Monday as part of his blurb series, on why he #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku.

Being the Day 42 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, Omokri said Nigeria needs a president that will have all regions and religions evenly represented in his cabinet.

He said this:

“If you say religion does not matter in Nigeria, then you have not watched Peter Obi’s September 25, 2022 video, where he said “please the church wake up, take back your country”. Religious sensitivity matters, and Nigeria needs a leader who will be just to all.

That is why Nigeria should not go from an All Progressive Congress administration in which the heads of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial arms of government are led by Muslims, to another APC government that ups the ante by having a Muslim President and Vice President.

Nigeria does not need a President who wants to hand over the country to the church. Neither do we deserve a head of state who believes that only one religion should occupy Aso Rock.

Nigeria needs a balanced ticket of a Muslim and a Christian, who do their campaigning at campaign rallies and non religious events, like the Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Meetings, or the AGMs of other professional and trade bodies.

This nation is too sensitive for a candidate that goes from church to church, or mosque to mosque, making sectional calls for one religion to take over their country.

And that is why I invite Nigerians to vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023, so we can enjoy peaceful religious and ethnic coexistence.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

