The founder of Atiku 100 percent, Mr. Tanimu Kazeem has said that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP does not need the governor of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom to win Benue State come 2023.

Kazeem who was reacting to Ortom’s statement when he said “to hell with Atiku” noted that Atiku will win in Benue state without Ortom support.

According to Kazeem, Ortom has lost his political relevance in Benue state considering his bad leadership of governance.

He noted that Ortom no longer commands the support of the people of Benue state despite being a governor.

“As of today, the people of Benue state are regretting voting for Ortom to be their governor.

“He is the worst governor since the creation of Benue and he knows he can not direct the people to vote for his Choice candidate.

“He is not politically relevant like the former senate president David Mark, National PDP Chairman Sen Iyorchia Ayu, Sen Gabriel Suswam, and Senator Abba Moro.

“The people of Benue will vote massively for Atiku because of his competency.

“The people are not selfish like Governor Ortom who feels nobody can win in Benue state without him knowingly fully well that he doesn’t have control of the people.

“This was the same Ortom who once praised Atiku for his leadership qualities but today he is preaching against Atiku because of his selfish interest.

“Ortom is now Rivers State governor’s personal assistant because Atiku didn’t succumb to their selfish interest,” he said.

Kazeem called on the people of Benue to resist Ortom and vote massively for Atiku since he is the most qualified and experienced candidate.

He said Ortom tribal sentiments can’t override the interest of the people considering Atiku antecedents.

RELATED NEWS