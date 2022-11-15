The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and former Vice-President of Nigeria, Mr. Atiku Abubakar, will on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Lagos appear at the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Forum.

He will present his plans for Nigerians to over 100 editors who will gather at the Protea Hotel by Marriot Ikeja Select on Plot 2 Assibifi Road, Off Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja at 9 am.

The Editors’ Forum is part of the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ efforts to help deepen democracy by engaging candidates in the electoral process to provide explanations to Nigerians on their manifestoes and programmes.

