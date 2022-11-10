Traditional chiefs and residents displaying placards on the street of Osogbo to protest an alleged plot to depose

the Ataoja of Osogbo. (Photo: Shina Abubakar)





…No plan to dethrone Ataoja – Oyetola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditional chiefs in Osogbo and residents on Thursday thronged streets of Osun state capital protesting over alleged attempt by the state government to depose Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji.

The chiefs which include community heads, village heads, heads of different markets and youths and women. They converge at Jimoh Buraimoh house at Odi-Olowo area and drove to Government Secretariat, Abere before returning to Ataoja’s palace.

The protesters, in their hundred, bear placards with inscription such as, “Don’t cause confusion and violence in Osogbo”, “Ataoja has done nothing wrong”, “We won’t allow our heritage to be destroyed”, Oba Jimoh is our choice, don’t dethrone him”, among others.

Addressing journalists during the protest, Chairman of heads of communities, who is also head of Gbodofon community, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh urged the state government not to cause confusion and chaos in Osogbobwith the purported move to dethrone the monarch.

“It is to be noted that we cannot accept this unlawful attempt which will portray Osun State Government as highly insensitive and blind to the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Osun State.

“The institution of Ataoja of Osogboland is the custodian of our traditional heritage. Attempt to illegally remove the occupant of the exalted office is an affront on our traditional inheritance which shall be resisted legally.

“The people of Osogbo will not allow this to happen and they are ready to resist this insult and blatant conspiracy to cause disunity, chaos, violence and disharmony among the good people of Osogbo and Osun State generally.

“The good people of Osogbo are peace loving and they cannot allow anything that is capable of destroying the existing peace being enjoyed in Osogbo and its environment. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

Speaking on behalf of the kingmakers, the head, Chief Gabriel Oparanti said they will resist any attempt to dethrone the monarch, saying there is no any court judgement to warrant such action.

Meanwhile, the state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan said those spreading the news are trying to set the community against the state Governor, as there is any plan to dethrone Ataoja of Osogbo.

“Ordinarily, the Ataoja is directly under the supervision of the Osogbo Local Government. Therefore, the governor has no business per se with his office. Besides, the governor has no issues with Ataoja,” he stated.

