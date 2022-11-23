…Protest over prorated salary

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) branch has asked the federal government to remove the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige over protracted ASUU/government negotiation on revitalizing University education.

The Union, after it open congress held on Wednesday, inside the University campus protested the prorated salaries being paid to its members by the federal government.

Members of the union, armed with placards with inscription such as; “Lecturers are not slaves”, “Invest in Education”, “A nation that values education is a nation that develops” “IPPIS is a scam”, among others.

Addressing newsmen at the protest ground, OAU ASUU Chairman, Professor Tony Odiwe said lecturers were not employed solely to teach, but to also conduct research.

His words; “When we are employed our condition of service is not solely on teaching, we have three components including Research and community service. We only withdrew only one of the services which are teaching.”

“We are not interested in who the minister is, we are interested in doing what is right. If Chris Ngige is not doing what is right or turned our negotiation with FG it to personal issue or an ego fight, then the government should remove him.”

We are not troublemakers, we are union of intellectuals. The latest insult on our union is payment of prorated salaries to our members, for us, it is a distraction for us, our issues has nothing to do with half salary payment or no work, no pay, we have pre-issues why we went on strike.

Odiwe also kicked against the payment of half salary to lecturers describing it as distraction after 8-month-old strike.

According to him, we are not troublemakers, we are union of intellectuals. The latest insult on our union is payment of prorated salaries to our members, for us, it is a distraction for us, our issues has nothing to do with half salary payment or no work, no pay, we have pre-issues why we went on strike.

“We are on strike for eight months and those issues are still there. The government has not addressed them, even those that were addressed, were not attended to absolutely.

“The government must do the needful, we are not casual workers, they should not turn us into one, we must be paid fully. What we expected from government after we called off the strike is that government should show that good face to us by starting with full one-month salary to show that they are sincere and ready for us to dialogue.”

