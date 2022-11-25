•Aribisogan’s impeachment breach of law —Afe Babalola

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE crisis rocking the Ekiti State House of Assembly deepened as the lawmakers, yesterday, called on the security agencies to invite the embattled former Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan over an alleged threat to their lives.

In a five-point resolution passed at plenary, the lawmakers urged the security agencies to invite and investigate the impeached and suspended Speaker, Mr Aribisogan and other suspended lawmakers.

The lawmakers hinged their call on the need to ensure that the lives and properties of members and staff are protected due to the recent calls received by members from the impeached Speaker and his cronies.

The motion, moved by the lawmaker representing Ekiti East II, Mr Lateef Akanle, was seconded by Mr Abiodun Fawekun, Ido/Oso 1.

Other parts of the motion were to make the suspended Speaker sign an undertaking that nothing untoward will happen to members and that the Resolution is transmitted to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for necessary action.

In their various submissions, at the plenary presided by Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, the lawmakers supported the motion.

The lawmaker urged the relevant security agencies to address the allegation before it gets out of hand.

Earlier, the Speaker, Mrs Adelugba read the composition of the new Standing Committee of the House to members, stating that it takes immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, Afe Babalola, yesterday, described the impeachment of Aribisogan as a breach of a fundamental law of fair hearing.

Babalola, who stated this, yesterday, at the 3rd Aare Afe Babalola Distinguished Personality Lecture Series, DPLS, noted that Aribisogan’s impeachment might not install peace in Ekiti, noting that the Lawmakers took the law into their hands and didn’t consider the fact that he was conditionally elected.

His words: “My learning teaches me that there must be fair hearing, there must be full compliance with rule of law. You cannot impeach somebody unless he has committed an offence.

“It’s a clear case of breach of fundamental law and fair hearing. So, I cannot but believe this was a case of total neglect of the law as people took the law into their hands.”

