…the waybill in question is worth 57million naira

… we’re sorry for obstructing them during official duty …Manager

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Following an altercation between operatives of the Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad ACKS under the Cross River state police Command and some staff of ABC transport , Calabar Branch, the management of the branch has tendered an apology to the Police Command over the incident.

In a letter made available to Vanguard on Monday addressed to the Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Balarabe and signed by Mr. Benedict Aka , Branch Manager ,ABC Transport , apologized for the undesired conduct of his staff and obstructing the operatives on the cause of thier official duty.

Vanguard findings showed that Mr Collins Uche had petitioned the Commissioner of Police through his counsel alleging that sometime in February 2022 he approached ABC Cargo express to in Lagos to deliver 1,367 cartons of cosmetic valued at 57million naira to Calabar.

According to a security source who pleaded anonymity ,Mr Uche alleged that he only received half of the products and when he approached the company there was no reasonable explanation for the other half .

“On the strength of the petition , the operatives were ordered to invite the Manager for questioning , when they arrived the premises of the transport company.

“Upon arrival at the premises the petitioner identified the manager and he was told that his presence was needed , but he told the operatives he wasn’t going to anywhere while the team were about leaving the premises one of the sone staff licked up the premises while assaulting the team lead , one ASP Roberts Enang and another team member” the source said.

The Apology letter made available to Vanguard partly read : ” We sincerely apologise for the misunderstanding and undesired conduct we had with the police in the course of their official duty at ABC Transport Plc terminal, Calabar.

“We shall be grateful if our apology is given due consideration as we also apply for our release,” the letter read.

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident said it was quite unfortunate as the police officers were only carry an their official duty before they were manhandled by staff of the transport company.

“They people who perpetrated the act have written a letter of apology , we hope they will also resolve the matter with the petitioner in due time because the items in question that were waybilled is worth 57 million naira,” she said.

RELATED NEWS