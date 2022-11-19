By Ishola Balogun

The senior Pastor of KICC International Church Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, Bishop TudorBismark, Dr. Mensa Otabil, Bishop Wale Ajayi, Rev. Sam Chika, Rev. Tunde Bamgboye and Rev. KachiAsugha, will be ministering at the 2022 Kingdom Life world Conference of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) with the theme “Exceeding Glory2”.

The conference will hold from the 20th of November to the 27thof November 2022 with an opening ceremony on the 20th of November from 4 p.m. at The Cathedral of His Glory.

From the 21st of November 2022, the conference will begin with the morning session at 9a.m .to 12 noon and the evening session from 5p.m. daily throughout the duration of the week-long conference except Friday.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for November 27th with Bishop Mike Okonkwo ministering.

Thursday, November 25th is scheduled for a special Edition of the International Women Prayer Conference (IWPC) for both men and women from 9 a.m. to 12noon with Bishop Peace Okonkwo, the Convener of IWPC ministering.

Friday, November 25th will witness the Zarmar Musical conference tagged “Sounds of Africa” Edition from 9p.m. till dawn. Gospel musical Artists that are expected include Nathaniel Bassey, Ntokozo Mbatha, Bukola Bekes, Oluwalonibisi, Beejay Sax, Minister Lilian Colins, Tony Chris, Joe Smart, Mr. M. and Revelation, Solomon Lance, and many more.

Since its evolution in 1990 with the theme Walking in Dominion, the church has had several themes that become the life experience of those who make out time to be at the conference and this year’s edition will not be different.

Notable men of God that have graced the conference as speakers over the years include Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Late Dr. Morris Cerullo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Pastor E.A Adeboye, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Dr. Felix Omobude, Bishop Simon Okah, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Dr. Uma Ukpai, Rev. George Adegboye, Dr. Tunde Joda, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare from Ghana, Bishop Tudor Bismark from Zimbabwe, Bishop Joe Imakando from Zambia, Pastor Tim Storrey, Dr. Richard Ford, Dr. Greg & Cyndi Romine, Dr. Jerry Wolcson, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo and others. The Chief Hosts of the conference are Bishop Mike and Bishop Peace Okonkwo.

