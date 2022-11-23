Suspends national treasurer

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, has accused some former officials of the union of wanton destruction and looting of the national secretariat, threatening to press criminal charges against them alongside others who recently invaded the national secretariat.

This is as the Association suspended and set up a five-man committee to investigate its National Treasurer, Rahab Maigari for alleged anti-union activities.

Vanguard gathered that not less than N24.2 million cash including cooperative dividends of members and staff of the Association, Cheque books of different banks, Computer items, laptops, stationeries, and other valuable documents were carted away when some former officials of the Association among others invaded and occupied the Association’s national secretariat last month.

They were eventually flushed out by operatives of Nigeria Police and the Sherriff/bailiff from the Federal High Court, Lagos on Wednesday 16th November 2022.

Briefing journalists after the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Lagos, the President of the Association, Dr. Tommy Okon, lamented that those that invaded the secretariat inflicted wanton destruction on the union’s headquarters, insisting they would be prosecuted for the massive destruction and looting.

Okon also informed that a new substantive Secretary- General, in the person of Joshua Apebo, has been appointed effective, January 2023, explaining that the tenure of the incumbent Secretary-General, Alade Bashir –Lawal, would end on December 31, 2022, ending the one-year contract given to him to stabilize the Association after retirement.

Among others, he said “The NEC looked at the issues surrounding the association and the truth is there is no crisis in the association because those who run the affairs of the association originally have taken over their duties and the secretariat has been opened. We have also discovered items that were looted by the impostors. NEC has also decided to press criminal charges against them and to access the role played by the national treasurer which is inimical to the development of the association.

“NEC has decided to suspend her and set up a five-man committee that will look at the action taken by those people and report back. We are grateful to the IGP for his intervention and the media for being factual in their report. We have taken over the secretariat.”

