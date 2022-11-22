By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

Fresh indications have emerged that Nigerian youths can dominate every sphere of the world through creative industry.

This was the submission of the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NMO Management Limited, Dr. Ngozi Omambala during a press conference on creative Arts, detailing, the Pan-African 8th Annual Music Fashion Runway, MFR and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement, GCAA in Lagos.

Omambala, reinstated that through arts and fashion, Nigerian youth are influenced to take charge wherever they find themselves across the globe.

Speaking ahead of the Pan-African Annual Music Fashion Runway, MFR, and Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement, GCAA, event, with the theme, ‘Fashion Forward: A call to action for a green and sustainable continent’, she noted that the programme is fashioned to empower and unite young pan-African Creatives in Lagos.

She said: “Pan-African MFR, which is named “Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand, is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan-African designers, international runway models, cutting edge fashion with live music excellence is a celebration of our rich African cultural heritage.

“We are trying to influence the younger generation to take control, emancipate and empower them. That is the whole idea of our platform. We grow and become influencers within ourselves and that is why we are stronger Nigerians and pan-Africans.

“This year’s event, which will highlight the physical environment and what is happening in Lagos, such as flooding, climate change and the environment.

“The event will embrace the international online fan base, as well as physical guests.

“The organisation’s priority is to produce in a safe and secure environment, a first class event of live music excellence, while showcasing Pan-African fashion established designers and international runway models.

“We are out to show that fashion is open to anybody. It does not matter your colour, your creed- whether you are dark skinned or an albino, you are beautiful, stunning.

“We love this because it says a lot about who fashion is for. Fashion is for everybody, modeling is for everybody, there is no discrimination and we are so proud of this image that we are going to see across Lagos.

“We are preparing new youths to come through and be strong and empowered. So we know where our direction is. The youth are becoming strong and influencers across the globe. We are very proud.”

