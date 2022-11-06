By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal put up a champion-like performance on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as they continued to show intent to claim the English Premier League title this season.

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute after a cagey first half from both sides.

Arsenal had come the closest to breaking the deadlock in he first half but missed chances from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli ensured the game ended in a stalemate in the first 45 minutes.

Chelsea also had a few chances at hitting the back of the net but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made futile their efforts.

Failure to clear their line off a Bukayo Saka’s inswing corner resulted into Gabrel poaching home after the ball wobbled to his path to give the Gunners the lead

Arsenal would then hold on to the slim lead with few chances to score a second but could not convert.

The win takes Arteta side back to the top of the table as their impressive and domineering run in the season continues.

