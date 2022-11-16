By Ndahi Marama

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has said the Army will continue to review strategies to overwhelm and defeat the terrorists and other criminals in the country.

According to him, the strategies comprise techniques and military procedures to secure the country in protecting people’s lives and property.

Unveiling the security strategies, yesterday, in Maiduguri, at a seminar tagged: “Intensifying Warrior Ethos and Regimentation in the Nigerian Army,” Yahaya disclosed that the Army is using both kinetic and non-kinetic means in securing people’s lives and property across the nation.

Yahaya, represented by the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, Maj-Gen. Christopher Musa lamented that the nation is witnessing a very challenging time in its history with myriads of complex security challenges bedeviling the country.

Besides, he added that there is enormous responsibility of the Nigerian Army.

He reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the adversaries of Nigeria must be defeated decisively.

General Musa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing resources for them to carry out their duty effectively.

“Our complex security environment is replete with acts of insecurity, terrorism, kidnapping, ethno-religious conflicts and banditry from Non-State Actors, N-SA”, he said.

According to him, the N-SA includes Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, among others.

General Musa noted that the troops have continued to record successes against the adversaries to the nation, tasking commanders at all levels to live up to the expectations, take charge and work towards changing the psyche of troops.

“The troops’ psyche change was to develop a winning posture at all times,” he declared.

On the regimentation of commanders’ troops, he said that it could be achieved through innovative thinking with critical approaches to strategic implementation of the Army vision.

“This seminar seeks to rekindle the warrior spirit and regimentation of commanders and their troops,” he said, noting that the performance of any formation or unit reflects the level command and leadership of the commanders.

According to him, regimentation creates the bond and discipline required for various military operations.

He said this cannot be achieved without discipline in the fulcrum of military regimentation.

Gen Musa urged the participants to expressed their views for cross fertilisation of ideas “Let me tell you since the Mr President gave us marching order to deal ruthlessly with the enemies of the country there is no hiding place for terrorists and insurgency he added .

On the challenges of regimentation, Brig-Gen. Hassan Lai (rtd) said that leadership in the military units, is critical while enforcing “regimentation and documentation” with administrative control to achieve efficiency.

Besides enforcing regimentation, he added that unit establishment, weak enforcement of military discipline, inadequate knowledge base and maintenance of morale to ensure confidence among troops; are however the challenges to be overcome.

RELATED NEWS