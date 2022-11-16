By Kingsley Omonobi

A soldier in the Nigerian Army, Corporal Abayomi Ebun has hit and killed the Director of Finance at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Brig. Gen. James, at the NAFRC headquarters in Lagos.

Cpl. Ebun, who works at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, NARC, was said to be on pass and traveled to Lagos to see his family knocked down the NAFRC Finance Director, while driving out of the Barracks.

Brigadier General James who was recently posted to Lagos from Abuja where he worked at the Army Headquarters Garrison was said to walking to his office from his official accommodation both located at the NAFRC headquarters and barracks when the Corporal, said to be speeding and driving recklessly crushed him from behind.

Sources said that immediately after the incident, the senior officer, was swiftly evacuated to the NAFRC Medical Center, where doctors at the Centre confirmed him dead.

After the incident, Military Police personnel arrested the Corporal Ebun and found that he was drunk, with eye-witnesses disclosing that he was driving recklessly inside the barracks

“He has been detained by the NAFRC provost for further investigation,”

