L-R: Seyi Awolowo – Show Host; Daniel Pipiro – 2nd Runner-up, Titilayo Odekunle – Brand Manager, Goldberg; Nosa Augustine – Winner, Kehinde Bankole – Show Host and Rasheed Apala – 1st Runner-up at the Ariya Omoluabi Finale on Sunday

By Juliet Ebirim

Edo State born music act, Augustine Nosa has won the 2022 edition of Goldberg Ariya Omoluabi. He beat two other finalists, Rasheed Apala and Pipiro Daniel who emerged 2nd and 3rd respectively, to first place. This was announced by show hosts, Seyi Awolowo and Kehinde Bankole on Sunday, 27th November 2022.

Nosa received a cash prize of N10 million, a N15 million album recording deal with some of Nigeria’s best producers, a 15 million music distribution deal and a five million video production deal. Rasheed Apala and Pipiro Daniel received N3 million and N2 million, respectively.

“It’s been weeks of an adventurous search for the next indigenous music icon and we are proud to drop the anchor on this year’s edition of Goldberg’s Ariya Omoluabi,” Goldberg Brand Manager, Titilayo Odekunle said.

“We have done this consistently over the years as a way of bringing to the fore, Omoluabis who work hard on their craft but seek a platform for recognition and reward. We also believe platforms like this help us preserve and promote the Yoruba culture. And as we look forward to 2023, Goldberg remains committed in its drive to continually preserve and promote our culture through platforms such as this.” she added.

Out of thousands of applicants who jostled for a place on the show via an online audition process, thirteen contestants made it to the show through the regional auditions. Three out of the thirteen contestants, including Pipiro, made it as Goldberg’s brand ambassador, Olamide’s wildcards.

After several weeks of showing grit, honing their craft and facing evictions, the top three contestants made it to the finale and delivered amazing performances that wowed the judges and audience.

From the beginning of the show, Nosa, Rasheed Apala and Pipiro Daniel gave their best, making their presence in the finals well-deserved.

Augustine Nosa who hails from Edo State but lived his life in Akure, Ondo State definitely captured the hearts of many who watched the show with fantastic performance of his original songs.

