Music industry icon, Anderson Obiagwu AKA Big A, explores another side of his multi-layered personality, once again donning his creative hat, as he teams up with Afrobeats godfather and friend, 2Baba, for “Aristo”.

With the release of Aristo, Big A ticks the A&R box in his amazing Afrobeats journey coursing through stellar stints as tour/concert promoter, facility owner, label executive, media mogul and award ceremony executive producer.

It’s no longer news that Afrobeats has taken its pride of place in the music world, but besides the artistes who are the visible faces of this beautiful journey, there’s also the equally important behind-the-scenes support structure that have contributed to the beautiful story. One such personality is Big A.

As CEO of Big A Entertainment, publishers of African Music Magazine, organizers of AFRIMMA Awards, amongst other business interests, Big A is widely regarded as the foremost Afrobeats promoter in North America helping to grow the movement from the fringes to the mainstream of the touring space.

2Baba reminds us of his playful side on the track, produced by Richie, with crisp visuals shot in Texas, USA and Uganda and directed by Patrick Ellis.

“Aristo” is the first single/video, from the upcoming visual project, “Crossover”, an exposè on Big A’s contributions to the growth of Afrobeats delivered through music, visuals and interviews. Enjoy “Aristo”.

