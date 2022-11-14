By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Women in Politics, a network of active women in pĺolitics from various political parties, mainly of Northern Nigeria extraction has noted with grave concern attempt by some forces to silence Barrister Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan, the PDP Candidate for Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The women said at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday that the renewed all round attack on her was not unconnected with her rising popularity amongst her constituents.

According to the women group led by Blessing John, the convener, Natasha has remained a lone voice in the wilderness of Kogi polity, and since the signing into law of the amended 2022 electoral act by President Muhammadu Buhari, they said some desperate forces realized that it won’t be business as usual.

Hence the resort to shortcut, urging for her arrest and detention for what they believed, her only offence was the fact that she is contesting against an unpopular candidate.

The group said on the aspect of welfare, the world knew workers in the state had not fared well talk more of their aged parents who have since retired from service.

They said these among others brought a good spirited mother like Natasha into politics, who knows how painful it is for children to go to bed without food and her rising profile showed that both the heaven and earth are with her.

“On the strength of the above background, we wish to urge Security Agencies to fortified security around Hon Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan from now till after election.”

“We call on the National Peace Committee led by former President Abdulsalam Abubakar to pay special consideration to what is playing out in Kogi, in calling all actors to order, while allowing level playing ground, even if the odd does not favour them and their lackeys.”

“We call on the international committee to equally set up a situation room in Kogi State and most importantly, Kogi Central Senatorial District and ensure that all promoters and perpetrators of electoral violence are slammed visa ban and other appropriate sanctions,” the women group said.

