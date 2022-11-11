By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south Alhaji Musa Saidu has flayed governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state over alleged incessant attack on Fulani, branding them as terrorists.

Saidu said he was disturbed with the seeming obsession by the governor against Fulani, adding that he (Saidu ) was not against arrest and prosecution of any Fulani arrested over criminal matters.

” I have been trying not to reply His Excellency governor Samuel Ortom for most of his blanket statements on Fulanis which is gradually appearing like hatred for the Fulanis. It is not bad for somebody to protect his people but to come out to be making harsh statements against an ethnic group as a governor I think it is unfair.

“It has been his style since he became governor. I think governor Ortom as a christian should imbibe the teachings of love, don’t spread hatred but spread love.

“I am not happy the way Ortom is pouring venom on a particular tribe. There is no where you don’t find criminals. We should be our brothers keepers. We should love ourselves.

“I love Benue people, they are very keen on the progress and unity of our county.

“I am not supporting any criminal Fulani person. Governor Ortom is a brother. I am only advising him. Nobody knows tomorrow. He can contest for the president of the country and will need everyone. “

Alhaji Saidu also decried what he termed harassment and “repatriation” of most northern youths entering Ondo state in trailers (Gwongoro) for legitimate business by governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN through the Ondo state security network agency, Amotekun.

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu said the governor should prevail on the security agency to stop the act, adding that several times most of the innocent youths had been called names, paraded and sent back.

“Also to the governor of Ondo state he should prevail on his security agency, Amotekun to stop incessant arrest of innocent northern youths coming to the state to eke out a living .

“Most northerners coming to his state for legitimate business in trailers were arrested and repatriated. These are people who cannot afford the cost of commercial transport. The governor is a very senior lawyer, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, he should step in to ensure these innocent northerners are saved the actions of his Amotekun.

“They should stop arresting innocent northerners coming to his state in trailers ,(Gwongworo). “

