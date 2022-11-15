The Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance has lauded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Farouk Yahaya and troops of the Nigeria Army, for their zeal in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities.

The group, on Monday, stated that the zeal and commitment of the Nigerian Army were indeed laudable, and responsible for the numerous gains recorded so far in parts of the North West and other areas of the country.

Mohammed, President of the group, in a statement, commended the Chief of Army Staff for his courage in leading the war against banditry through ingenious ways.

“He has displayed passion for service to the country such as coordinating the battles from the front, and entrenching a regime of collaboration with sister security agencies in the country.

“This has resulted in coordinated and strategic efforts at ridding the country of bandits and criminal activities.

“We also commend officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their gallant displays in taking the battle to the bandits in their enclaves, dislodging them and liberating communities from their nefarious activities.

“This is commendable, and an indication that in no distant time, activities of bandits and other criminal elements will be a thing of the past with the renewed onslaught.

“We therefore encourage the Chief of Army to continue to render service to the country in addressing the security challenges in the country,” Mohammed said.

The group also called on all stakeholders to continue to support the operations of the Nigerian Army in the war against banditry and other acts of criminalities in the country.

“We, the Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance, pledge our continuous support for Nigerian Army’s operations in the country’s war against banditry,” the statement said

