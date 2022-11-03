The African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) has applauded Rainoil Limited for its state of art Oil and Gas facility located in Ijegun-Egba, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos State.

The Association commended the company’s genuine move to boost domestic utilization of Liquified Petroleum Gas in the Country.

The Association led by its President, Marième Ndoye Decraene, the Executive Secretary, Mr. Anibor Kragha along with other delegates took a tour at the facility.

They implored other similar investment in other across Africa.

Speaking after the tour, Mr. Kragha stated that the visit was necessitated by the need for members to see the reality of the massive projects going on Nigeria.

He also emphasized that Rainoil is aligning with the vision of the Federal Government and ARDA in driving cleaner fuel in the region.

According to him, ARDA’s vision is to serve as the leader in Africa’s transition to cleaner fuels.

“We also promote the harmonization of cleaner fuel specifications across Africa in line with the AFRI Fuels Roadmap to avoid urban pollution and the associated health challenges.

“ARDA supports the implementation of a Cleaner Air Policy with a regulatory framework that considers fuels and vehicles as an integrated system.”

He noted that the Association is in Nigeria as part of its mission which is focused on developing an integrated energy self-sufficiency plan for Africa that promotes the processing of African crude oil in upgraded African refineries, distribution of resulting cleaner petroleum products via African pipelines and terminals with funding primarily from African financial institutions.

Mr. Kragha confirmed that the delegation had earlier paid a courtesy call to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), the Dangote Refinery and was scheduled to visit Sahara Group’s Egbin Power Plant.

He said: “Our ultimate goal is to see how we can work together, learn from each other and drastically reduce fuel imports by upgrading the refineries and distribution infrastructure on the continent, to meet Africa’s petroleum products requirements.

‘’We are the first-ever pan-African non-governmental organization that serves as the voice of the Downstream oil sector in Africa and addresses economic, environmental, and social issues impacting refining, or the import and distribution of petroleum products across the continent.

“So, we are here to promote cooperation, the exchange of positive experiences and best practices between members, in order to improve their safety, technical and economic performance.

“Coming here has really given us the opportunity to see the level of world-class investment done by a Nigerian and we implore our members to reproduce what they have seen in their various countries.”

The Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, who was represented by the Executive Director of the company, Mr. Emmanuel Omuojine walked the delegates through the Rainoil journey from inception.

He stated that the company which started operations in May 1997, had grown to become a prominent player in the Nigerian oil and gas space, providing employment opportunities for over 2,000 Nigerians.

According to Mr. Omuojine: “Over the last 25 years, Rainoil has achieved great feats in the downstream sector. From the retail business, where we now have a presence in 26 states with over 150 stations, to being the only player in the downstream sector with bulk storage facilities strategically located in three key locations in the country. ‘The company’s operations cut across the downstream value chain including petroleum product storage, haulage/distribution, and retail sales. The company’s primary products he disclosed include petrol (PMS), Diesel (AGO), Kerosene (DPK) liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Lubricants

He reiterated the company’s commitment to providing energy products and services to people in an efficient and sustainable manner while creating value for all stakeholders.

“We also established a Logistics Services company, Rainoil Logistics Services Limited, which drives the delivery of our energy products to our esteemed customers nationwide. We have also deepened Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) penetration with our ultra-modern LPG storage facility and roll-out of LPG Plants, skids, and trucks across the country”

According to him, Rainoil Limited has continued its upward trajectory through an intentional investment strategy, innovation, and creating a conducive working environment for its employees. He reiterated the company’s commitment to the development of the industry, which is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth.

