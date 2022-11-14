…as CSOs back Ojo, sue for peace

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has said it was no breach of civil service rules if the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Ojo Amos Olatunde chose to work in office during his 3 month pre-retirement period.

This was as a coalition of civil society organizations in a press conference on Sunday called for calm about the appointment of a new clerk to the national assembly.

Vanguard gathered that barring any last minute eventualities, the Management of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) would be meeting today (Monday) for the appointment of a new Clerk to replace Ojo who was due to pre-retirement leave.

But the advise from the head of service seemed to have altered the cause of events.

The letter sighted by Vanguard which has its reference no: HCSF/314/93 dated November 11, 2022 and titled “Re: Enquiry of Pre-Retirement Leave of a Retiring Civil Servant” was signed by Adebayo Olujimi, a Director- HoS for Head of Service of the Federation.

It read thus: “I am directed to refer to your letter dated 10th November 2022 on the above subject seeking clarification on pre-retirement leave.

“The pre-retirement leave is provided for in the Public Service Rule (PSR) 100238 which states: “Officers are required to give three months notice to retire from service before the effective date of retirement. At the commencement of the three months, officers should proceed immediately on the compulsory one month pre-retirement workshop/seminar. For the remaining two months, retiring officers are expected to take necessary measures fo put their records straight so as to facilitate the speedy processing of their retirement benefits”.

“Going by the provision, it is compulsory for the retiring officer to give a notice of three months prior to his/her retirement. Among other intents this provision is to enable the MDAs arrange a replacement in good time for the officer. As provided in the rule and where organized, the retiring officer will attend the one-month pre-retirement seminar. He/she is expected in his/her own interest. to gather his/her records from various MDAs, he/she might have served. This is fo facilitate the processing of his/her retirement benefits.

“It is, therefore, not out of order if the officer chooses to work in office during the period.”

In a press conference, the civil society organizations (CSOs) made up of Centre for Public Accountability and Transparency, CPAT led by Okonkwo Emman; Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights, PAIR led by Bonfice Clement; Society for Civic and Gender Equity, SoCEGE led by Jovita Jude; and Partnership for Good Governance, PGG led by Kanjal Awam pleaded for calm, stating that the national assembly service commission would do the needful.

While pleading with the commission to be fair, the CSOs asked that Ojo should be allowed to complete his tenure as interpreted by the Head of Service.

“The National Assembly Service Commission as we know will always carry out its functions in a credible manner by following due process stated by the Head of service of the Federation giving clearance on pre-retirement leave of a retiring civil servant.

“The CNA as we all know has already given a notice of 3 months to embark on retirement leave on February 14, 2023 in accordance with the rules of the civil service of the Federation.

“We strongly believe that the story flying of “plans to influence members of the commission to appoint” a certain individual is planted by those afraid of going through the process.

“The job of the Clerk to the National Assembly includes: a chief adviser to both the president of the senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives and also, to communicate to all state Houses of Assembly, matters relating to the concurrence of the parliament in the tiers of government in Nigeria.

The National Assembly Service should be seen to be fair, transparent in interpreting the rules of the commission in discharging its responsibilities

“The Current CNA has worked to ensure promotions are gotten as when due, entitlements paid as at when due, training and retraining of staff, ensuring improved working facilities, conducive environment, cordial working relationship with the legislators and plans underway to ensure improved salaries as approved by the salaries and wages commission

“We wish to categorically state that the CNA should be allowed to finish his tenure as stated in the service rules and interpreted by the Head of service whose role in interpreting the National Assembly service age in 2020 cannot be forgotten in a jiffy.

“February 14th, 2023 is by the corner; hence, we call on all hands to be on deck in contributing their quota to see that the Clerk to the National discharges its duty in the interest of the country”, the CSO stated.

RELATED NEWS