The Court of Appeal, Ibadan division has set aside the judgment of Justice O. Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High court on 27th September, 2022 delivered in favour of Prince Segun Seriki.

Justice Folasade Ojo dismissed the objection of Prince Segun Seriki claiming non personal service of notice of appeal after which the appellate court went to the merits of the substantive matter.

The court affirmed that only a national body of the party can nominate and conduct a primary election of the party.

It also ruled that Bamgbose has no right to conduct primary election because it can not benefit from Buba’s judgment 636 of 2016.

The appelate court ruled that Prince Segun Seriki and Bamgbose had no locus standi to approach the court on the PDP primaries since his acclaimed conducted primary was not recognized by law.

Justice Ojo, therefore, set aside the judgment of Justice O. Oguntoyinbo that the Federal High lacked jurisdiction to have entertained the suit filed by appellants who had no locus standi and directed all parties involved including INEC to follow the decision of the court.

Meanwhile, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has fixed December 1, 2022 for judgment on the 2023 governorship ticket of the PDP in Ogun being contested by Ladi Adebutu and Jimi Lawal.

