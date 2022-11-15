The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has dismissed an appeal filed by a faction loyal to the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Mrs Alaba Lawson on the authentic Balogun of Egba Christian Chiefs community.

The Lawson’s faction had installed one Chief Ayodeji Olakunle as the Balogun of Egba Christian Chiefs community which was challenged at the Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta in 2016.

The lower court presided over by Justice O. Mabekoje delivered the judgement on December 6th, 2016, sacking the Lawson’s faction which later appealed the judgement .

The appeal court, in its judgement dated August 5, 2022, dismissed the case .

The suit, with Appeal No: CA/IB/03/2017 was between Chief Isaac Oluwole (appellant) and Chiefs Kenny Jacobs, Ayinde Oke, Fasola Bunmi, Alani Idowu, Ogunmefun Edward, Fola Akintunde, Akinsola Olusegun and Oyeneye Ayodele (respondents), on behalf of Egba Alake Christian Chiefs.

Justice Isah Gafai of the court of appeal, however, dismissed the suit on the ground that it lacks merit.

While faulting the appeal, the court said the appellant was wrong by saying the Alake has no jurisdiction in the installation of the Balogun .

The court said the constitution clearly stated that anybody nominated as the Balogun Egba Christian Chiefs must be taken to the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland for introduction before his installation.

The judgement reads: “A declaration that the purported installation of the Chief Ayodeji Olakunle Okenla as Balogun Egba Christian Chiefs is contrary to the express provisions of Egba Chiefs Council Constitution 1994, and the Egba Tradition and Custom.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining Chief Ayodeji Olakunle Okenla from functioning in any manner whatsoever as Balogun Egba Christians Chiefs and/or parading himself in that capacity.

“I too hold that the core reliefs sought by the appellant have been rendered spent and valueless by the death of Chief Ayodeji Olakunle Okenla whose installation as the Balogun of Egba Christian chieftaincy Council was the cause of the suit.

“For the fuller reasons expressed in the lead judgement, I too dismiss this appeal for lacking in merit.”

Addressing newsmen on the new development , the Balogun of Egba Christian chiefs, Babatunde Oke urged the other group to join the main group for the development of the council.

