By Ezra Ukanwa

As political activities leading to the 2023 presidential election gather momentum, the standard bearer of the Allied People’s Movement, APM, Dr. Solomon Uchenna Winning, has promised to provide quality education for Nigerians, end insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria if elected in 2023.

Solomon Uchenna who made the promise in a statement issued to Vanguard also promised to address hunger, unemployment and corruption, while promoting quality of education at all levels and improve power supply.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja recently upheld Solomon Uchenna as the standard bearer of his party. He, therefore, pledged to flag off political campaigns across Nigeria.

On his humanitarian interventions, the passionate philanthropist donated two tons of rice and 1000 artificial and temporary homes to the deplaced during the resent flood invasions in Bayelsa, and Kogi State respectively.

While donating the relief materials to UNESC Foundation, he told the president of the foundation, Dr Williams Azuma Ijoma, that henceforth, he would continue to support the Nigerian people.

