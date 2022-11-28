By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in Bwari Area Council of Abuja has remanded Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga in Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State for alleged forgery.

Njoku and Nwoga were accused by the police authorities of forging a supreme court letter which reinstated them as the national chairman and national youth leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA respectively as against the chairmanship of Chief Victor Oye.

The court presided over by Justice Mohammed Madugu had last week issued a bench warrant on the duo for failing to appear before the court.

But at the resumed hearing on Monday, the court vacated the bench warrant but upheld the opposition mounted by the prosecution counsel, Ezekiel Rimasonte against the bail application by the defence lawyer, Panam Ntui on the matter.

Reacting to the development, the national administrative secretary of the party loyal to Njoku, Okoro Benedict said the incarceration appeared to be premeditated.

“In a horrible twist, Hon. Justice M. A Madugu denies Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga bail and remands them in prison as he adjourned the matter to November 30, 2022.

“Modestly speaking, it does seem the Court’s remanding of Chief Edozie Njoku (National Chairman of APGA) is premeditated.

“The conditions upon which both Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga were denied bail run contrary to their fundamental principles of human rights. This too shall pass”, he said.

