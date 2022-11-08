By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress, APC and the electorate in the state will humiliate some political parties that could not organize proper party primaries with votes, saying they are trying to reap where they did not sow

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Tuesday, at the commissioning of the 20-unit two-bedroom apartments, christened: “Love Gardens,” located on Allen Street, Surulere Local Government Area of the state, built by the Lagos State Development And Property Corporation, LSDPC.

According to the governor’, “We can see in some parties in the pages of the newspapers, to conduct a primary they cannot conduct it, all of them are now struggling helter-skelter and they are looking to sow where they have not planted.

‘’We don’t need to give them the dignity of mentioning their names but in Surulere and entire Lagos, we will deal with them.

“I want to thank all our residents, I like to thank you for supporting our government because we know, when election do come out , you will be voting for our candidates, in the presidential, governorship, Senate, House of representatives and others.’’

The Governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and other state executive council members, also opened a vocational training centre built by LSDPC on Owolewa Street in Surulere.

