By Emma Amaize

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, has said the party would not play to the gallery and hoodwink Deltans with unattainable promises to come to power in 2023.

Osanebi stated this at a one-day retreat for the leadership of the party’s Campaign Council at Asaba, the state capital.

The deputy governorship candidate in a statement by the Director of Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organization, Mr. Ima Niboro, said: “APC will run an issue-based, robust and all-embracing campaign devoid of calumny.”

The Director General of the Campaign Organisation and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, asserted the party was prepared for a total victory in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Orubebe said: “The essence of this program is to provide an opportunity for all our party functionaries to understand the new Delta we are talking about. The changes we are bringing on board, the manifesto of the incoming government so that even at every level – unit, ward, local government, and state – every functionary of the government will know what we want to do. And that is what we have been telling the people as we campaign. It is to let them understand what the new dawn stands for.”

“I am charging all participants here to go out with the message of a new Delta; to put more effort to get it across to market women, students, and our people. Let them understand what we are bringing on board to create a new Delta State come 2023”.

He decried the 35th position occupied by the state in the Subnational Ease of Doing Business Survey, assuring that the Omo-Agege administration would restore the state to the first position.

“Years past, Delta was number one in the Subnational Ease of Doing Business Survey, but today, we are 35th. And this is very sad. We want to bring Delta back to its original glory where everybody will talk of the state. We want to go back to being first in everything”, he said.

