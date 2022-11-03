The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has indicated readiness to flag-off its presidential campaign rally with the release of its calendar for the 2023 general elections.

According to the calendar, the party will flag off its rally in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on November 15, 2022.

The ruling APC is also scheduled to end its campaign with another rally in Lagos State on February 13, 2023.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with the business community and organised the private sector in Lagos on Tuesday.

The town hall meeting and dialogue were held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

The APC presidential candidate attended the town hall meeting alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima and Director-General of the Tinubu campaign, Simon Lalong among other progressive governors.

Tinubu had presented his action plan to captains of industry and other key players in the private sector.

He promised that his administration would revive Nigeria’s dead industries if elected in 2023.

The APC presidential candidate is in the 2023 presidential race alongside frontline candidates including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

