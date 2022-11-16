By Lawani Mikairu

The Chief of Staff to the Director General of the Tinubu/Shetima APC Presidential Campaign Council, Yakubu Dati, yesterday said the party is sure of victory as its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu receives the campaign torch after the the party flagged off its Presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State capital.

According to Dati , “Tuesday, November 15, 2022 will stand out as a memorable day in the record of political events in Nigeria as it was the day the Tinubu/Shetima APC Presidential Campaign received the nod to set out for the campaigns that will see the duo sworn in as the next President/Vice President of Nigeria”.

“The kick-off of the presidential campaign which lasted for several hours has become significant in many respects to pundits and political watchers for its many symbolisms”.

Recall the Rwang Pam Stadium where the kick- off held was filled to capacity with the multitude that came to grace the occasion spilling over to streets far from the venue.

“With the mammoth crowd that turned out for the event, it has been established that Plateau State is now fully an APC state and that the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Kashim Shettima are the choice of the people of the state. It also signifies the fact that there’s unity of purpose in the APC.”

“In one day, the party was host to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari; the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his would be vice, Kashim Shettima; the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Adamu, current and former governors of various states, ministers and others too numerous to mention”.

“The auspicious occasion served as an eye opener to some who were monitoring keenly to pick holes with the conduct of the APC team. But the Presidential candidate of the party disappointed them as he was at his best which served to confirm his suitability for the job,” Dati said.

He added that the Jagaban Borgu ( Tinubu ) accurately recalled what he said eight years ago when he was campaigning for Buhari about the need for a retired general to be recalled to fix the country, and effortlessly connecting it to the the “present mantra of Hope-Renewed, displaying a sharp memory and depth of intellect at its fecund best.”

“Nigerians recall with fondness what he said about France, UK and the US when they were at crossroads and had to call on their retired generals to bail them out and said his earlier call was apt as President Buhari did not disappoint”.

“The Asiwaju who looked robust and agile, was on his feet for close to an hour pacing the stage with agility and without any sign of fatigue.It was while unveiling his plans for the country however that he showcased his visionary side as a leader with the most laudable intentions for Nigeria”.

He also said the APC flag bearer promised to focus on agriculture, education and security with special focus on Human Capital Development.

The focus on agriculture corroborates , according to Dati , Tinubu’s earlier promise to ensure that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry even as the country earns foreign exchange from the sector through export.

He also said APC attention on education and the promise to ensure every child is educated is to boost literacy rate within the country with enlightened citizenry that can give a good account of itself any day.

“Though much has been achieved in the area of security by the current administration, the APC candidate says there is the need to sustain the drive to ensure the safety of lives and property.

These are not empty promises as the man has done most of the things he promised in Lagos State where he was governor for eight years.”

“It was during his tenure that Lagos earned its name as a centre of excellence due to the high level of education and Lagos became safe; that is why he could boast that the presidential candidate of another party lives in Lagos and not in his home state.”

“At a time when leaders of other political parties are creating factions and splinter groups within their parties and have not been able sit under a common canopy, the APC leaders exhibited an uncommon bond of unity.

With this grand opening, the stage is now set for the mass mobilisation of the populace for the APC to begin its journey to Aso Rock”.

“In football parlance, what transpired in Jos can be likened to the skipper of a football team sending a powerful pass across to the striker after beating the defenders of the opposing team in their Eighteen-yard- box.

“All that is required for the striker, in this case, the presidential candidate of the party to do is to beat the goal keeper and put ball at the back of the net!”, Dati said.

