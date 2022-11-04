By Emma Una

Chief Henry Onwe, the philanthropist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State, has commended Senator Ben Ayade for keeping to his word by approving the immediate construction of a police station and 30 motorised boreholes across the six wards of Yala 11 State Constituency.

In a press statement on Thursday in Calabar, Chief Henry Onwe stated that the action of the governor indicates his preparedness to act on the pressing needs of the people of Ukelle who have solidly supported his administration these past eight years.

“The Ukelle nation is deeply appreciative of the response of His Excellency , Senator Professor Ben Ayade for his prompt response to the promise he made to Ukelle nation on 5th October when he met with our leaders.

“We view his prompt directives for the commencement of the construction of thirty motorised boreholes across the six wards of Ukelle as a mark of his respect and love for the Ukelle people and we assure him of our continued support as he seeks the office of Senator in the coming elections”.

Onwe highlighted the fact that the boreholes would go a long way in alleviating the water needs of the people and eradicate waterborne diseases in the communities of Ukelle.

“Clean water is one of the needs of our people and this is a veritable opportunity to eradicate waterborne infections among our people and the stress of going far distances to fetch water for domestic needs”

Chief Onwe who used the medium to call on the governor to carry out the promised palliatives on North Ukelle road said with the onset of the dry season, it will be necessary to carry out that now to allow the road set before the rains start.

“Working on the devastated portions of the road would create relief to our people since vehicles would be able to access markets in the area for traders to buy the abundant agricultural produce from our people who are mostly aggrarian”

On the police station scheduled for construction in South Ukelle, Onee strssed that it would serve to checkmate the incessant inter-communal conflicts between the Ukelle people and their Izzi neighbours of Ebonyi State.

“Since 2005, there have been frequent clashes between the Ukelle people and their Izzi neighbours. The presence of police security personnel around the border between Ukelle and Izzi will go a long way in curbing incidents of frequent inter communal crisis in the area”

Chief Onwe said the gesture by Governor Ayade is a milestone which signals the coming of better things to the Ukelle nation and called for understanding and massive support from the people to the governor.

“With what the governor has done, we have faith that more and better things would come to Ukelle soon and we will reciprocate this gesture and I call on my brethren to pray and aswell march out to vote for him during the Senate election and all the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidates in the election”.

He assured the governor of harvesting votes for him in the face-to-face mobilisation of votes which he has begun for him with his team of supporters.

RELATED NEWS