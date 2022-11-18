The Campaign Organization of Tamarankro Obriki, House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency, says the reported arrest of it’s principal by the Economic Financial and Crime Commission, EFCC, was politically motivated by opponents who are jittery of Obriki’s acceptancee by the people.

In a statement on Friday, and signed by it’s Media Office, the campaign organization urged the public to disregard the misleading and malicious reports in the social media, which was sponsored to malign the image of Obriki.

The statement reads in part; “Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous publication trending on social media that our Principal, Tamarankro Obriki, House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency, has been arrested by EFCC for defrauding an unnamed person.

“Obriki is a law abiding citizen of Federal Republic of Nigeria who is committed to serve his people of Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency

“We therefore urge the public to disregard the misleading and malicious reports in the social media, which was sponsored to malign the image of Obriki.

“To set the record straight, it was a company where Tamarankro Obriki has interest that was involved in a business transaction which had since been resolved amicably. Therefore, Obriki never defrauded any person, as wrongly insinuated and contrary to media publication to mislead the public.

“Our opponents are behind the fake publication because they know that Obriki has been accepted by the people of Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency to represent them come 2023”.

“Obriki is popular and determined to win the coming general election in Patani/Bomadi Federal constituency. He will not be distracted by the antics of opponents. For the information of the public, our Principal Obriki is not with the EFCC.”

“We therefore advise the concerned opponents to prepare for elections come February, and desist from this evil path of maligning the image of Obriki.”

The campaign organization also urged the people of Patani/Bomadi federal constituency to disregard the said publication, adding that their resolve and hope to have a new member to represent them at House of Representatives in 2023 is alive.

