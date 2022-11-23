Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to divert traffic for the All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential rally for Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State from 9.00am to 4.00pm.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde announced made this on Wednesday, ahead of the event.

Oladeinde, therefore, urged residents to plan their movement around Teslim Balogun Stadium, Funsho Williams Avenue and Alhaji Masha areas in Surulere.

He warned that human and vehicular movement around the affected areas would be regulated as there would be series of traffic diversions for safety and security management purposes.

Oladeinde stated that traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Lagos Island would be diverted to the Express Lanes at Barracks Bus Stop for people going to Costain, Apapa, Ijora, Victoria Island, Lagos Island, and off to Olumegbon for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

Explaining further, the commissioner said traffic on Funsho Williams/Western Avenue inward Surulere/Ojuelegba will be diverted to the Express Lanes/Stadium Bridge at Alaka bus stop for people going to Mushin, Palm groove, Ikeja, Ojota, Ikorodu areas, and off to Bode Thomas and Eric Moore at Iponri Estate for people going to New Lagos/Surulere areas.

He added that vehicular movement on Alhaji Masha road to Akerele/Shitta junction and Funsho Williams from Olumegbon junction to Alaka would be totally restricted for safety, as only human traffic would be allowed.

Oladeinde further explained that vehicles conveying party members and others with accredited stickers for the rally would be provided free parking with access at the National Stadium only via Alaka into the National Stadium stressing that those from Ojuelegba/Mushin/Palmgrove on Funsho Williams will access the National Stadium via U turn at Alaka. Also those from Surulere will access the Stadium via Adeniran Ogunsanya/Bode Thomas/Ogunlana Drive/Alaji Masha to connect Alaka inward the National Stadium.

Oladeinde, who stated that directional signs, tow vehicles, barricades would be made available, also assured that the traffic management personnel will be on standby to provide assistance and guide motorists/pedestrians during the rallies.

While reiterating that only accredited vehicles, security, emergency and essential services vehicles will be provided privileged access at the diversion points, Oladeinde, solicited for residents cooperation with all the law enforcement officials assigned to carry out their respective tasks.

The commissioner, in anticipation, expressed gratitude to residents for their patience and understanding.

Meanwhile, Tiunbu has bagged the Media Friendly Personality of the Year Award.

The award was conferred on the former Governor of Lagos State, at a ceremony organised by National Image Award, NIA, in Lagos, recently, which coincided with the flag off exercise of tuition free Scholarships for 3,000 Nigerians.

The Director of Media and Publicity of NIA, Mr. Adekunle Akano, stated that awardees were selected due to their dexterity and dedication, as well as their outstanding contributions to their various fields.

He said the award given to Tinubu was in recognition of his exemplary leadership and contribution to the development of the media industry in Nigeria.

‘’The award ceremony which was the 15th edition in the series also sought to reward the cordial relationship Tinubu established with the media professionals from his days as Lagos State governor and now,’’ he said.

The presidential hopeful, who was represented by the Director General of APC, Professionals Council, Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, commended the organizer for finding him worthy of the honour.

He pledged to continue doing his best in improving the media industry in the country.

