..as Director, Mai Agogo, pledges total dedication to polls success

By Gabriel Olawale

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will today launch its Community Support Directorate, led by Alh. Dr A.A. Mai Agogo, at Top Rank Hotel in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Expected at the event are leaders of the party’s campaign council, where the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima would be represented.

The Community Support Directorate, which is expected to oversee communal engagements and other grassroots voters’ drive for the party, forms a crucial unit of the campaign.

Its Director, Alh Mai Agogo, emphasized the readiness of the directorate to “play a front role in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in 2023 by mobilizing the base at the communal level and ensuring that the teeming supporters of the party at the grassroots, who number into several million, have all they need to make their support count at the polls.

The event will feature a welcome address by Dr Usman Muhammed Jahun and remarks from the leadership of the unit, including National Deputy Directors such as Amb. (Dr.) Joshua Osatimehi, Hon. Comrade Godwin Udhedhe Imenu and Comrade Adeyemi Adetunji.

Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the APC, has surged into a clear lead since his emergence as the flag-bearer of the party due to his long ties with ordinary Nigerians at the grassroots, following years of human capital investments and humanitarian interventions.

He is also predicted to profit from the APC’s novel and hugely successful social investment schemes, the largest in Africa, which offered social safety nets in monthly stipends and other empowerment opportunities to the poorest class of Nigerians.

Alh. Mai Agogo has vowed to make the achievements count for the APC and Asiwaju Tinubu through impactful and meaningful engagement of the base, and through the provision of support to others tasked with grassroots voter mobilization exercises.

RELATED NEWS