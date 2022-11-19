…canvasses votes for PDP, say party ‘ll reset Nigeria

..concludes ward-to-ward campaign in Uvwie

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FEW months to the 2023 general elections, Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC led federal government of destroying Nigeria with its poor policies.

Oborevwori who stated at Uvwie during the PDP ward-to-ward campaign to the local government area, insisted that APC must go and urged Nigerians to vote the party out of power. He appealed to Nigerians to vote massively for the PDP, adding that only PDP could reset Nigeria, if voted into power.

The PDP Governorship candidate, who spoke separately at wards 8, 9, 10, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 and 7 in the area, said; “poverty rate in the country from 2019 to 2022 has risen to 23 percent which showed the failure of the APC government at the federal level in the country.

“The promotion of poverty by the APC led federal government is the cause of insecurity. Unemployment rate has also risen almost all industries are dead. Even Federal roads that were constantly maintained by FERMA during the PDP led federal government between 1999 and 2015 has stopped. FERMA is no longer working. The APC Muslim/Muslim ticket is not doable, such ticket cannot fly in a diverse society like Nigeria.

“The only party that has the solution to the problems currently bedeviling the country is the PDP. PDP is the only party that can reset and rebuild this nation is the PDP. So APC must go. Your mandate is to deliver all PDP candidates.

He said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would bring his wealth of experience as former Vice President and in business to bear in the governance of the country, if elected President together with his running mate.

Oborevwori also appealed to the people to vote for him, his deputy, Chief Ighoyota Amori for Senate, Delta Central District, and all other candidates of the PDP, Barrister Evelyn Omavowan Oboro for House of Representatives, Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency and Chief Solomon Okporua Ighrakpata for Delta State House of Assembly, Uvwie Constituency

He added that his M.O.R.E. agenda would bring meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security.

He said: “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done a lot in the area of infrastructure, health, human capital development, peace and security and prudent utilisation of state resources, among others. I will listen more, achieve more and do more to consolidate on the gains of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements.”

He urged the Uvwie people to vote saying he worked tirelessly through the DC-23 to ensure that the governorship seat came to Delta Central District; vote because she is eloquent, vibrant and experienced; to enable him use his wealth of experience to develop Uvwie.

Chief Ighoyota Amori, Barrister Evelyn Omavowan Oboro and Chief Solomon Okporua Ighrakpata, who also spoke at the campaign promised to give adequate representation to the people and appealed to the people to vote the PDP from top to bottom.

Amori commended the people of Uvwie for the massive turnout, adding that it showed their readiness to vote for all PDP candidates in 2023.

He noted that Uvwie played vital role in the formation of PDP in the state and appealed to the people to vote for him and all other

PDP candidates for more development.

Amori said the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie and Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituencies had both represented Urhobo at different times at the Senate, “so I urge all of you to vote for me for the Senate, come 2023.”

Barrister Evelyn Omavowan Oboro on her part, said Nigeria was a better country when PDP was in power, saying; “prices of food stuffs and other products were moderate; fuel price was less than N100; a dollar was less than N200; the economy was booming and rated one of the best in Africa.

“But today, APC has destroyed Nigeria in less than eight years at the Federal level with failed economic policies. Fuel is now about N250 per liter; a bag of local rice is now N55,000; a dollar is now over N800 in the black market.”

Also, Chief Solomon Okporua Ighrakpata, appealed to the people to vote for him and all other PDP candidates from top to bottom, noting that the PDP led administration has done a lot for Uvwie Local Government Area which he named to include roads, schools and health centres, among others.

Ighrakpata said the people of Uvwie have every reason to vote for Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, saying he is not only an indigene of Uvwie, but has attracted a lot of developmental projects to the area.

He described the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria as a humble, articulate and peace loving man that would be a good governor for Delta state.

The Chairmen of Ward 4, Comrade Erutase Omolo; Ward 3, Comrade Jaho Jerkins; Ward 2, Morris Amuche represented by the Vice Chairman, Clement Ogaga; Ward 1, Abel Taire and Ward 7, Mr Julius Otuedor promised to deliver all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

