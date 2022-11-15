By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from outside Plateau State who was in Jos for the flag-off of the Party’s Presidential Campaign has been confirmed dead.

The deceased who is said to be a lawmaker from his State collapsed in Jos and was rushed to the Our Lady of Apostles, OLA, hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Chief Medical Director, CMD of the hospital, Sister Jovita Egwu said she could not confirm the incident because she had been out of Jos since last week and only returned this evening and she is yet to get to the hospital.

But the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Patrick Osu confirmed the incident as he said, “there is something like that, the man was brought in dead, I don’t know his identity but I think the State Government is handling the situation, I can not say much for now.”

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Sylvanus Namang added, “I heard about it this evening but I am not in the position to say anything, maybe you should contact the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.”

A call put across to his known phone number was not picked up at the time of this report.

Vanguard could not confirm the identity of the deceased from official sources but it was alleged that the deceased was a lawmaker from Lagos State.

