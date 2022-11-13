By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Weekend was not the best of times for the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Labour Party, LP in Taraba state as thousands of its supporters reportedly decamped to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Southern Senatorial zone.

Vanguard gathered that the wave of defections also affected other political parties with presence in the five local government areas in Taraba South.

The defectors estimated at 11,000 jumped ship on Saturday at the Senatorial Campaign flag-off of incumbent governor, Darius Ishaku in Wukari.

The gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Kefas Agbu and his LP counterpart, Joel Ikenya, are both from Wukari LGA in Taraba South.

Former Deputy Senate Minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, who is currently appealing the decision of Federal High Court, Jalingo that nullified the gubernatorial primary election of the APC which made him the candidate of the party is also from Donga LGA in Taraba South.

While reactions are still being expected from the camps of the opposition with the wave of defections that swept across the southern zone, political watchers have predicted more would follow as campaign reaches its crescendo in the coming weeks.

Vanguard gathered that the ill-preparedness of LP for the task ahead and the plethora of litigations in the APC might count against their gains in a state like Taraba that has always been won by the PDP.

However, many watchers of the political scene in the state are still hoping that other political parties can still give the PDP a run for its money if they are proactive enough to reach out to first time voters before balloting.

RELATED NEWS