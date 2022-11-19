Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has inaugurated it presidential grassroots engagement campaign committee in the southwest zone of the country.

The committee comprising of members from Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Ondo Ekiti and Ogun states were inugurated in Osogbo, Osun state capital by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Oyetola urged the team to commence house-to-house campaign for Asiwaju Hola Tinubu/Senator Kashim Shettima presidency, saying the duo symbolises competence.

According to the governor, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is powered by tested and trusted hands and it offers renewed hope for all in all sectors. It ensures our today and assures us of our tomorrow.

“The Grassroots Mobilisation, Engagement and Orientation Directorate of the Presidential Campaign Council is the principal channel for the expression of our conviction that reforming Nigeria answers to experience, competence and political will and not primordial considerations.

“We are here as the Omoluabi contingent to support a team that symbolises the competence, integrity and experience required to further transform the nation and take it to the next level. We are here to put South-west seal of excellence on a ticket that had been tested and trusted to deliver excellence in the throes of economic downturn in the past. We are here to support the ticket that promises to give renewed hope and sustainable development”.

In her address, the zone’s grassroots coordinator and former Deputy Governor of Osun, Mrs Grace Ponle said the group is ready to deliver popular votes for Tinubu/Shettima ticket next year.

“We will start from door to door, to units and ward levels across the states. We are determined to deliver 90 per cent of southwest votes for Asiwaju. I know you are all ready to deliver victory for APC presidential candidate. I want to admonish you to work assiduously in canvassing support for Tinubu who has the capacity in delivering good governance”.

Also, the state APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, said, “Asiwaju has the capacity and good health to be the next president, he has been touring the country for months now without failing. When elected, the evil veil that is on our country will be over soon. He has built the foundation for Lagos state and he will replicate same in Nigeria.

“I want to urge you to go back to your grassroots with this gospel. Take the campaign of Tinubu to traditional rulers and religion leaders across the state. What is happening to us in this country can only be tackle by Asiwaju because of his capacity”.

