An Assistant Principal Spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Ajuri Ngelale, says the party has built a good foundation for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to run.

Ngelale made this assertion on Thursday in an interview on a political show on Channels Television: Politics Today.

He said, “We are proud of Buhari’s record. The next APC government will build on that good start.

“It’s an emphatic yes:’ Buhari’s administration has done well given the situation on the ground,” he added.

He added that Tinubu’s government would accelerate reforms made by the Buhari’s administration after 2023.

According to Ngelale, unlike the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the APC has a good foundation for Tinubu to run on.

He said Tinubu will be campaigning on an armament that has been conducted by the President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven years.

Ngelale said Tinubu will build on the successful record of Buhari in the security and agricultural sectors.

“Tinubu is not Buhari, his name is not President Muhammadu Buhari. His plans will not be the same with Buhari’s, what we are saying is that Tinubu will add value to the reforms that had already been undertaken by Buhari.”

