By Festus Ahon

Spokesman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, weekend, said the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration has destroyed the diversity that was one of the country’s major pillars.

He urged Nigerians to vote the PDP in the interest of the unity, peace and progress of the country, pointing out that Atiku-Okowa ticket would rekindle brotherhood among Nigerians.

Aniagwu, who stated this while answering questions on TVC’s “Political Stand Point”, monitored by our correspondent, said an Atiku’s presidency in 2023 would ensure peace and unity among ethnic groups in the country for all-round development.

He said: “The Atiku-Okowa ticket intends to bring back Nigerians together in unity because in the last seven and half years, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has mismanaged our diversity in this country.

“We are glad that our party is determined to unify all Nigerians, our purpose of moving in one direction is not just to win election, it’s also meant to bring back Nigerians together.

“This is very imperative because in the last seven and half years, our diversity has received a very dirty blow and the bruises are very very visible across the length and breadth of this country.

“This is because of the mismanagement of our diversity in this country. Nigerians must understand that in unity and diversity we are able to come together.

“Just as it is said in our old national anthem, ‘though tongue and tribe may differ but in brotherhood we stand’ the Atiku-Okowa ticket will bring back that brotherhood among Nigerians.”

RELATED NEWS